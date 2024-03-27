iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,506. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
