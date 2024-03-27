iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

