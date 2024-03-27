iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,340,000 after buying an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.82. 791,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,200. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

