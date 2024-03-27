iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 237,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 495,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.