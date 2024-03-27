iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.33

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 38376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

