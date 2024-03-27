iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.81

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 30012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.