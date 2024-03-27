iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,646. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.06 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

