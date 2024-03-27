iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Reduced by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $5,309,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.71. 149,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.06 and a 52 week high of $110.37.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

