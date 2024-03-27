iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,911,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,051,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

