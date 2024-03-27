iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.70

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1398151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,288.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 77,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after buying an additional 473,139 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.