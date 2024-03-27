iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stake Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 2,164,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,594. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

