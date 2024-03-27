iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $189.03

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.03 and last traded at $188.32, with a volume of 517485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.59.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

