iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.27

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.27 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 384859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

