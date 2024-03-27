iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $336.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.43 and a 200 day moving average of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.56 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

