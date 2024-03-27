iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.55

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.55 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 41782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $875.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305,015 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

