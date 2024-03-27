iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.83

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.83 and last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 75215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,107,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,001,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

