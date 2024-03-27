iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

