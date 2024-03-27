iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. 469,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,019. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

