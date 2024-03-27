iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Purchased by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 628.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF accounts for 1.0% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IETC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. 64,336 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

