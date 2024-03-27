Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.88. 107,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,022. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $152.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

