Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $53.39.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
