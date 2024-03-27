Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

