JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $26.36 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after buying an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.