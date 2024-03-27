Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE JEF opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

