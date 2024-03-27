JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBLU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.53.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 27.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 91,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 136.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 1,431,113 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 866,863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 173.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

