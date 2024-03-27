JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.26.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.56. The company had a trading volume of 255,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,955. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $334.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

