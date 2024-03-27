JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. BeiGene makes up 1.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Up 0.8 %

BeiGene stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

