JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 5,121,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,585,051. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.