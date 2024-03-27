JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 1,305 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $248.78. The company had a trading volume of 119,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.40. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.