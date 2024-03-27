JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes $485,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. S&P Global makes up 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

S&P Global stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.72. The company had a trading volume of 287,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,352. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

