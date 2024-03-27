Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 75,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

