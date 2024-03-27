Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $314.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.22. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

