JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Position Lifted by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 44,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $47.50.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

