JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.70

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 470182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

