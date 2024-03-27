JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 250,508 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

