jvl associates llc Buys 139 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

jvl associates llc raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 114,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 123,931.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,806,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,112. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

