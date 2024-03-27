jvl associates llc Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

jvl associates llc lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 7.4% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.32. 33,520,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,187,645. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

