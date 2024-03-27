jvl associates llc Has $32.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

jvl associates llc reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 14.9% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.41. 2,590,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $196.14 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

