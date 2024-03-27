jvl associates llc Purchases 2,183 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

jvl associates llc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,171,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,488,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

