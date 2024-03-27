jvl associates llc Sells 3,898 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

jvl associates llc reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 126,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,448,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

