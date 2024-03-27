jvl associates llc Takes $257,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

jvl associates llc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 727 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock valued at $648,755,681 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $492.04. 2,528,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,823,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.33 and a 200-day moving average of $374.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

