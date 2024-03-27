Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 29th total of 765,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 169,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,527. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.