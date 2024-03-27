Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,036.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,036 ($13.09) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.02), with a volume of 17554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,034 ($13.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.80) to GBX 1,300 ($16.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Keller Group Stock Performance

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £762.73 million, a PE ratio of 881.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 906.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 833.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.71), for a total value of £108,476.98 ($137,087.05). 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

See Also

