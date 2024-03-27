Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.32

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.32 and last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 79212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Kemper Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

