Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.67 and its 200 day moving average is $214.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

