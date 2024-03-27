Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FJUL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

