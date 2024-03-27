Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,776 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

