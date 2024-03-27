Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises about 3.6% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 2.01% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.