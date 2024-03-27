Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $156.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $161.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.