Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $361.68 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

