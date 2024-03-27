Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.